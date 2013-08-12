LONDON Aug 12 Prudential PLC : * Ifrs operating profit of £1,415 million, up 22 per cent * UK's Prudential says eev new business profit of £1,268 million, up 11

per cent * 2013 interim dividend increased by 15.8 per cent to 9.73 pence per share * M&g has net retail inflows of £4.8 billion driven by strong new business from

continental Europe.