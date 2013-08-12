Indebted Croatia's food concern signs standstill agreement
ZAGREB, April 2 Indebted Croatian food concern Agrokor has signed a standstill agreement in an effort to stabilise its business, the company's spokeswoman said on Sunday.
LONDON Aug 12 Prudential PLC : * Ifrs operating profit of £1,415 million, up 22 per cent * UK's Prudential says eev new business profit of £1,268 million, up 11
per cent * 2013 interim dividend increased by 15.8 per cent to 9.73 pence per share * M&g has net retail inflows of £4.8 billion driven by strong new business from
continental Europe.
DOHA, April 2 The merger of Qatari banks Masraf Al Rayan, Barwa Bank and International Bank of Qatar will take six months to complete, Masraf Al Rayan's chairman Hussain Ali al-Abdulla said on Sunday.
DOHA, April 2 The shareholders of Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan, an Islamic lender, approved on Sunday the issuance of sukuk worth up to $2 billion to meet the bank's liquidity needs.