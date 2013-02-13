BRIEF-CVC Capital Partners agrees to acquire PDC Brands
* CVC Capital Partners says financial terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 13 Prudential Financial Inc said Rich Carbone, its chief financial officer of 16 years, would retire on March 4 and treasurer Robert Falzon would succeed him.
Falzon will receive an annual salary of $650,000 and will continue to be a part of the company's annual incentive program, the company said in a regulatory filing.
* Kbl Merger Corp IV announces pricing of $100 million initial public offering