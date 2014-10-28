(Adds Prudential's comments, details of deal)
SANTIAGO Oct 28 U.S. insurer Prudential
Financial Inc said on Tuesday that it has agreed to
purchase up to 40.29 percent of Chilean pension fund manager AFP
Habitat from Chile's Inversiones La
Construccion.
Prudential and ILC signed a memorandum of understanding that
will make them equal partners in AFP Habitat if the deal, which
is expected to close in the first half of 2015, is successful.
"Upon completion, this strategic partnership with ILC will
help Prudential expand its presence in Latin America and
participate in the growing Chilean pension market," said Bill
Yates, head of Prudential's Latin American division.
Prudential said it will buy an indirect interest in AFP
Habitat from ILC's subsidiaries for 925 Chilean pesos per share,
for a total purchase price of between $530 million and $620
million.
Habitat's shares closed at 977.99 pesos ($1.69) a piece on
the Santiago Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
"Depending on the results of a pre-closing partial tender
offer by ILC to acquire additional shares of AFP Habitat from
public shareholders," Prudential said, it will acquire between
34 percent and 40 percent of AFP Habitat from ILC.
(1 US dollar = 578.6500 Chilean peso)
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)