FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Prudential Financial enters Indonesian life insurance market
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#TopNews
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Silicon Valley mostly quiet in internet surveillance debate
Technology
Silicon Valley mostly quiet in internet surveillance debate
Mitch McConnell: 'The man in the middle' of healthcare war
U.S.
Mitch McConnell: 'The man in the middle' of healthcare war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 18, 2017 / 6:01 AM / a day ago

Prudential Financial enters Indonesian life insurance market

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - U.S.-based Prudential Financial Inc has entered the Indonesian life insurance market in a joint venture with a unit of CT Corp in Jakarta, the companies said on Tuesday.

Prudential's Pruco Life Insurance Company unit has acquired a 49 percent stake in PT Asuransi Jiwa Mega Indonesia, the life insurance subsidiary of Indonesia-based CT Corp, the companies said in a statement. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.