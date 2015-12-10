BRIEF-Kuwait Investment Authority postpones sale of stake in Kuwait Investment Co
* Postpones sale of its entire stake in Kuwait Investment Co to another appropriate time Source:(http://bit.ly/2pScKgf) Further company coverage:
Dec 10 Life insurer Prudential Financial Inc forecast 2016 earnings per share largely below analysts' estimates, and authorized a $1.5 billion share buyback program.
The company said it expected to earn $9.75-$10.25 per share, excluding some items, in 2016, compared with analysts' estimate of $10.23, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Prudential said its board authorized the repurchase of $1.5 billion of its common stock, replacing an existing $1 billion buyback program announced in June.
The company's shares were marginally down in morning trade. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
FRANKFURT, May 8 The European Central Bank is close to replacing its negative view on whether the euro zone economy will reach growth targets with a neutral one, and should adjust its policy guidance accordingly, board member Yves Mersch said on Monday.