Dec 10 Life insurer Prudential Financial Inc forecast 2016 earnings per share largely below analysts' estimates, and authorized a $1.5 billion share buyback program.

The company said it expected to earn $9.75-$10.25 per share, excluding some items, in 2016, compared with analysts' estimate of $10.23, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Prudential said its board authorized the repurchase of $1.5 billion of its common stock, replacing an existing $1 billion buyback program announced in June.

The company's shares were marginally down in morning trade.