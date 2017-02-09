Feb 9 Prudential Financial Inc will
continue to follow current U.S. financial rules, despite reviews
of those rules mandated by President Donald Trump's
administration, the insurer's chairman and chief executive, John
Strangfeld, said on Thursday.
The insurer "strongly supports" the administration's
re-evaluation of the Dodd Frank financial reform law and a U.S.
Labor Department Rule that requires financial advisers and
securities brokers to act in clients' best interests when
advising on retirement accounts.
However, Prudential "will continue to manage our business
following the current framework," given "considerable
uncertainty" about the administration's review.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Bernadette Baum)