BRIEF-Woojung BSC says conversion of 2nd series convertible bonds into shares
* Says 1 billion won worth of its 2nd series convertible bonds have been converted into 709,320 shares of the co, at 1,409 won/share
Feb 8 Prudential Financial Inc, the second-largest U.S. life insurer, reported a 61 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by investment losses and charges.
Net profit attributable to the company fell to $284 million, or 65 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $735 million, or $1.60 per share, a year earlier.
The Newark, New Jersey-based company said its latest quarter's net income included $824 million of pre-tax net realized investment losses and related charges. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
** BW Offshore, which delivers floating production services to the oil and gas industry, sees signs of an improved market