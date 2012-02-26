LONDON Feb 26 Prudential,
Britain's biggest insurer, is considering moving its
headquarters from London to Hong Kong to escape tough new
capital rules for European insurers, the Sunday Times reported.
Prudential is concerned a conflict between Europe's Solvency
II regime and U.S. insurance regulations could force it to hold
billions of pounds of extra capital against its U.S.-based
Jackson National Life unit if it remains domiciled in Europe,
the paper said.
A Prudential spokesman declined to comment.
Solvency II, due to come into force in 2014, could force
European insurers to hold extra cash reserves against
subsidiaries operating in countries that have less exacting
capital standards.
This extra capital requirement would be waived for countries
whose insurance regulations are deemed by European regulators to
be equivalent to Solvency II. No decision has yet been taken on
whether U.S. capital rules for insurers are compatible.
There has been long-running speculation that Prudential
could shift its headquarters to Asia in recognition of the
region's large and growing contribution to its growth.
Prudential generates 45 percent of its sales in Asia, and
has secondary stock market listings in Hong Kong and Singapore.
The company uses cash from its mature UK business to fund
expansion in the booming economies of south east Asia, and in
2010 launched an abortive $35 billion bid to buy local rival
AIA, a deal which would have doubled its size in the region.
Prudential will confirm it is reviewing its domicile in its
2011 annual report, the Sunday Times said.
Solvency II is designed to make insurers hold capital
reserves in strict proportion to the risks they underwrite, and
is expected to lead to an increase in capital requirements for
many insurers.