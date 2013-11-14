* Company reports big rise in profits of Asian arm
* Says British market still important despite profit decline
* Dampens talk of HQ relocation to Asia
By Chris Vellacott
LONDON, Nov 14 Demand for insurance from Asia's
multiplying middle classes and for annuities from retiring
American baby boomers has fuelled growth through 2013 for
British life group Prudential.
The firm issued a trading statement on Thursday showing
group-wide new business profit rose 12 percent in the first nine
months of the year, at the high end of forecasts.
The lift was largely driven by a 20 percent increase in
business profits from the Asian arm and 11 percent growth in its
U.S. Jackson business, offsetting a 10 percent drop in
Prudential's home market of Britain.
Analysts and investors cheered the results and Prudential
shares gained more than 2 percent by mid-morning in London.
"Not too shabby," analysts at Bernstein said in a note to
clients, highlighting the Asian performance.
Chief executive Tidjane Thiam said the group remains "on
track" to achieve its objectives for the full year.
"In Asia, our focus on meeting the long term savings and
protection needs of a rapidly growing and increasingly wealthy
middle class remains a key driver of resilient and sustainable
profit growth," Thiam said.
While Asia's economic rise and demographic conditions in the
United States have driven these arms of Prudential's business to
eclipse the original UK arm, Britain remains a focus, he said.
The company attributed the decline in its third quarter UK
profits in part to a regulatory shakeup of how investments are
sold to the public, which has led many firms to rethink how they
distribute savings products.
FUND MANAGEMENT
But Thiam highlighted nearly 9 billion pounds of new money
flowing into its fund management arm M&G and the fact that the
funds run by the unit on behalf of external clients, rather than
its own insurance customers, had grown by nearly one fifth.
"The UK is the second largest asset management market in the
world M&G makes a huge contribution to our earnings and it's a
very attractive market," he said on a conference call with
journalists.
He also sought to dampen speculation that Prudential may one
day relocate to Asia, saying London was an ideal location from
which to run a global business, especially because of its time
zone that makes it easier to run a global conference call.
"Ask people in Asia who have U.S.-based headquarters, they
generally have pockets under their eyes and a pretty miserable
life," he said.
Thiam acknowledged that new European rules dictating how
much capital insurers must hold to minimise risk to policy
holders had, in an earlier form, caused him for a time to
consider relocating the headquarters.
However, the so-called "Solvency II" rules which will be
introduced in 2016 now looked far more palatable.
"Solvency 2... was at one point a real threat for the
group... If the outcome had been unfavourable we would have had
to reconsider our location. Things have moved in the right
direction so that issue is not as present as before," he said.
European lawmakers reached agreement late on Wednesday on
the rules, which allow greater flexibility than originally
envisaged for insurers setting a shield against market swings
when calculating capital levels.