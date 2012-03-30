* M&G chief McLintock gets 6 mln stg incentive award

* Pru CEO's total 2011 package 4.7 mln stg vs 4.8 mln stg

* Pru says delivers 1.7 times average sector return in 3 yrs

By Myles Neligan

LONDON, March 30 Tidjane Thiam, head British insurer Prudential Plc, received a 4.7 million pound ($7.5 million) pay package last year, down slightly from 2010, while the boss of its funds arm got a 6 million pound payout under a management incentive scheme.

Thiam's pay included 2.8 million pounds in salary, bonus and benefits, Britain's biggest insurer said on Friday, plus 1.9 million pounds' worth of shares under the incentive scheme, which pays out every three years.

Under the same incentive programme, Michael McLintock, head of Prudential's M&G fund management division, received shares worth just over 6 million pounds. That took his total package for 2011 to 7.6 million, making him the Pru's best-paid director.

A Prudential spokesman said McLintock's pay reflected practices in the fund management industry, and followed three "very successful" years for M&G.

"Over the past three years Prudential has delivered almost 1.7 times the total shareholder return generated by its comparator group of large UK and international insurers," he added. "Executive directors' share awards are directly linked to that."

In 2010, Thiam received a total of 4.8 million pounds, including 2 million pounds under the incentive scheme. McLintock got 5.4 million pounds, including an incentive award of 3.3 million pounds.

M&G's profit more than doubled between 2009 and 2011, Prudential said.

During 2011, Prudential shares fell 4.5 percent, outperforming a 13 percent fall in the STOXX Europe 600 insurance index as the group's strong presence in fast-growing Asia helped insulate it from the euro zone sovereign debt crisis.

In 2010, Thiam led a failed attempt to buy Asian rival AIA which left shareholders to pick up 377 million pounds in costs and fees.

Prudential Chairman Harvey McGrath, who plans to leave the group this year after bearing the brunt of shareholder anger over the failed acquisition attempt, received total pay of 582,000 pounds in 2011, up from 543,000 in 2010.