LONDON, Feb 16 (IFR) - M&G Investments said on Tuesday its veteran head of corporate finance, Huw Jones, is to retire and will be replaced by Rupert Krefting, who will join from Numis Securities.

M&G, the investment arm of insurer Prudential with £248bn of assets under investment, said Krefting will join in March from Numis, where he is a director in its corporate broking and advisory business.

Before joining Numis in 2008, Krefting held senior roles at Investec and Panmure Gordon. He is a chartered accountant.

Jones has had a 44-year career in corporate governance, first with Prudential and then with M&G for the past 17 years.

"His knowledge of British boardrooms is unparalleled and he is held in the deepest respect across the City," said Michael McLintock, chief executive of M&G Investments.

Long-time CEO McLintock is also retiring later this year and will be replaced by Aberdeen Asset Management chief investment officer Anne Richards, Prudential said earlier this month. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Ian Edmondson)