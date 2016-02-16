Feb 16 M&G Investments, a unit of Prudential Plc , said on Tuesday it was hiring Rupert Krefting as its head of corporate finance following the retirement of Huw Jones.

Krefting was most recently director at Numis Securities. Before that, he held senior roles at Investec and Panmure Gordon, M&G Investments said. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)