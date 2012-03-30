LONDON, March 30 Tidjane Thiam, Chief Executive
of British insurer Prudential, received a total pay
package of 4.7 million pounds ($7.5 million) last year, down
slightly from 2010, as the group's share price fell while still
outperforming the wider sector.
Thiam's pay included 2.8 million pounds in salary, bonus and
benefits, Britain's biggest insurer said on Friday, plus 1.9
million pounds' worth of shares under an incentive scheme that
pays out every three years.
In 2010, Thiam received a total of 4.8 million pounds,
including 2 million pounds under the incentive scheme.
"Over the past three years Prudential has delivered almost
1.7 times the total shareholder return generated by its
comparator group of large UK and international insurers," a
Prudential spokesman said.
"Executive directors' share awards are directly linked to
that."
During 2011, Prudential's shares fell 4.5 percent,
outperforming a 13 percent fall in the Stoxx 600 European
insurance index as the group's strong presence in
fast-growing Asia helped insulate it from the euro zone
sovereign debt crisis.
In 2010, Thiam led a failed attempt to buy Asian rival AIA
which left shareholders to pick up 377 million pounds in costs
and fees.
Prudential chairman Harvey McGrath, who plans to leave the
group this year after bearing the brunt of shareholder anger
over the failed acquisition attempt, received total pay of
582,000 pounds in 2011, up from 543,000 in 2010.