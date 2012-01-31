* Hires new chief exec Alex Jeffrey from MGPA

* Martin Moore to become chairman, retire after 2012

LONDON, Jan 31 PRUPIM, the property investment arm of British insurer Prudential, has appointed Alex Jeffrey as chief executive designate to succeed Martin Moore, its managing director of 15 years.

Moore, who has already expressed his intention to retire after 2012, will become chairman of the real estate fund management business to ensure a smooth handover to Jeffrey, PRUPIM said on Tuesday.

Jeffery was expected to take up his post in July and join the board of PRUPIM's parent unit M&G Investments. He joins from private equity property investment firm MGPA where he was most recently the global chief investment officer based in Singapore.

PRUPIM manages about 15 billion pounds ($24 billion) in property investments across Europe, North America and Asia.