LONDON May 7 British insurer Prudential
delivered 8 percent sales growth in the first quarter of 2013,
boosted by Asia where demand from the rising middle class helped
offset more sluggish performances elsewhere.
In a trading statement on Tuesday, Prudential said new
business profit for the group's insurance business rose 5
percent from a year earlier.
The asset management business, dominated by its M&G unit,
saw net inflows rise 66 percent to 3.5 billion pounds, the
company said.
"Against a background of low long-term interest rates and
uncertain economic growth, we remain focused on executing our
strategy and capturing the long-term profitable growth
opportunities available to us, particularly in the growing
markets of Asia," Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam said.
Prudential, founded 165 years ago in London, has avoided the
economic turbulence afflicting its European competitors thanks
to a strong focus on fast-growing Asia, the source of nearly
half its sales.
However, Prudential said low interest rates had hit
profitability at its business in the United States where new
business profits slid 10 percent from a year earlier to 192
million pounds.