LONDON May 7 British insurer Prudential delivered 8 percent sales growth in the first quarter of 2013, boosted by Asia where demand from the rising middle class helped offset more sluggish performances elsewhere.

In a trading statement on Tuesday, Prudential said new business profit for the group's insurance business rose 5 percent from a year earlier.

The asset management business, dominated by its M&G unit, saw net inflows rise 66 percent to 3.5 billion pounds, the company said.

"Against a background of low long-term interest rates and uncertain economic growth, we remain focused on executing our strategy and capturing the long-term profitable growth opportunities available to us, particularly in the growing markets of Asia," Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam said.

Prudential, founded 165 years ago in London, has avoided the economic turbulence afflicting its European competitors thanks to a strong focus on fast-growing Asia, the source of nearly half its sales.

However, Prudential said low interest rates had hit profitability at its business in the United States where new business profits slid 10 percent from a year earlier to 192 million pounds.