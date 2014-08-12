LONDON Aug 12 UK life and pensions group Prudential Plc posted a 17 percent rise in first-half operating profit, boosted by fee income from its U.S. business and better sales for health and protection products in Asia.

IFRS operating profit increased to 1.52 billion pounds (2.55 billion dollars) on a constant curreny basis in the six months ended June 30, compared with 1.3 billion pounds a year earlier.

The figure rose 7 percent on an actual exchange rate basis from 1.42 billion pounds, Prudential said, blaming the difference on a depreciation of currencies in some key Asian markets and the recent strengthening of the British pound.

