Nov 7 Prudential Financial Inc, the
second-largest U.S. life insurer, reported a third-quarter loss
after losing money on derivatives and writing down some of its
insurance businesses.
Prudential posted a net loss of $618 million, or $1.41 per
share, compared to a profit of $1.52 billion, or $3.06 per
share, a year earlier.
The net loss figure includes a $684 million pre-tax loss on
derivatives and a charge of $521 million from changes in foreign
currency valuations, the company said.
Larger rival Metlife Inc also reported a loss in the
third quarter on a large goodwill impairment charge and
derivatives tied to its credit spreads.
Insurers, who use derivatives to hedge against fluctuations
in interest rates, are being squeezed as the U.S. Federal
Reserve keeps rates at rock-bottom levels to stimulate the
economy.
Rating agency Moody's last month warned that years of low
interest rates would erode life insurers' earnings and force
them into increasingly large writedowns.
Prudential wrote down the values of its Individual
Annuities, Retirement and Individual Life insurance business
related to the impact of actuarial assumptions.
Moody's had cautioned that writedowns will become "larger
and more frequent" as insurers are forced to acknowledge that
their assumptions about rates of return have become unrealistic.
On an adjusted operating basis, the company earned $1.53 per
share. Analysts on average expected earnings of $1.68 per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
This is the third time in a row that Prudential has missed
analysts' estimates.
Prudential also faces potentially greater regulatory
oversight with the U.S. risk council moving closer to deciding
whether the insurer is "systemically important."
Shares of the Newark, New Jersey-based Prudential were down
1 percent in trading after the bell. They closed at $55.39 on
Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.