By Carolyn Cohn and Noor Zainab Hussain
LONDON/BANGALORE, Nov 16 Prudential's
Asian focus drove a 19 percent rise in new business profit for
the first nine months, the British life insurer said on
Wednesday as it pledged to raise its dividend by 5 percent every
year.
Asia contributes around a third of Prudential's operating
profit and the region's head Tony Wilkey said the business was
on course to meet its 2017 objectives as it targets an expanding
Asian middle class to deliver growth.
Prudential, which has about 24 million insurance customers
and 562 billion pounds of assets under management, said new
business profit rose to 1.97 billion pounds ($2.46 billion) from
1.66 billion pounds a year earlier.
Group Annual Premium Equivalent (APE) sales, which include
regular premium sales plus one-tenth of single premium insurance
sales, rose 16 percent to 4.55 billion pounds, the insurer said.
"Prudential is our Top Pick in the sector, as we believe the
market is not giving it credit for its sustainable growth
potential," analysts at Barclays said in a note to clients
flagging their 'Overweight' stance on the stock.
Shares in Prudential were up 1.6 percent at 1003 GMT,
outperforming in a 0.3 percent weaker FTSE 100.
Prudential said new business profit from Asia increased 34
percent on an actual exchange rate basis to 1.31 billion pounds
in the period, while APE sales jumped 25 percent.
Sales in Indonesia, a particular focus for analysts ahead of
the results, were "relatively subdued", Chief Financial Officer
Nic Nicandrou said at the firm's investor day.
Prudential said a 41 percent rise in new business profit
from retail sales in its British life business to 179 million
pounds was helped by its popular with-profits products.
But U.S. new business profit fell 13 percent to 485 million
pounds after the Department of Labor tightened rules about the
sale of variable annuities, which offer a variable rate of
income often above a guaranteed minimum level.
Nicandrou said that while the U.S. annuity market had been
"disrupted" by the ruling, the growth outlook was strong.
Market moves drove an eight percent rise over the nine-month
period in UK fund arm M&G's external assets under management, to
136.2 billion pounds at end-September.
Retail net outflows from M&G slowed to 1.1 billion pounds in
the third quarter, compared with 2 billion in the second
quarter.
The company's estimated Group Solvency II surplus at the end
of October was 11.5 billion pounds, resulting in a capital ratio
of 189 percent, up from 175 percent at end-June, Prudential said
in a statement.
A ratio of 100 percent shows insurers have sufficient
capital to cover underwriting, investment and operational risks.
($1 = 0.8023 pounds)
