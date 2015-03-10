'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Rockets to No. 1 With $145 Million
LOS ANGELES, May 6, (Variety.com) - And just like that, Star-Lord and his band of super buddies are back on top of the box office.
LONDON, March 10 Insurer Prudential said on Tuesday its chief executive Tidjane Thiam would step down to join Credit Suisse as chief executive, as it reported a 14 percent rise in operating profits in 2014.
Prudential released its results nearly two hours ahead of schedule, after the Financial Times reported late on Monday that Thiam would replace Brady Dougan at the Swiss bank.
Prudential posted a 14 percent rise in operating pretax profit to 3.2 billion pounds ($4.8 billion), in line with a forecast 3.2 billion, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
It said it would pay a total dividend of 36.93 pence per share, against a forecast 35.68 pence.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)
LOS ANGELES, May 6, (Variety.com) - And just like that, Star-Lord and his band of super buddies are back on top of the box office.
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, May 7 Saudi Arabia's Saline Water Conversion Corp (SWCC) signed a deal with China's Sepco III Electric Power Construction Corp on Sunday to finish building the third phase of the Yanbu water and power project, the Saudi company said.