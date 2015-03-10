LONDON, March 10 Insurer Prudential said on Tuesday its chief executive Tidjane Thiam would step down to join Credit Suisse as chief executive, as it reported a 14 percent rise in operating profits in 2014.

Prudential released its results nearly two hours ahead of schedule, after the Financial Times reported late on Monday that Thiam would replace Brady Dougan at the Swiss bank.

Prudential posted a 14 percent rise in operating pretax profit to 3.2 billion pounds ($4.8 billion), in line with a forecast 3.2 billion, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

It said it would pay a total dividend of 36.93 pence per share, against a forecast 35.68 pence.

