Aug 11 Prudential Plc
* Asia boss says has seen strong growth in agency, banking
distribution; strong sales to mainland China.
* Asia boss says China stock market volatility has not had
much impact on business.
* CEO Wells says confident of delivering strong, profitable
growth.
* Prudential CEO says would look at selective deal making in
Asia.
* CEO says expects to see more "healthy" global
consolidation in sector.
* CEO says "comfortable" with proposed changes to U.S. Rules
around variable annuity sales.
* UK boss says has seen increase in cash being taken out of
pension pots, particularly those below 25,000 pounds.
* UK boss says has seen 200 percent increase in demand to
use income drawdown product.
(Reporting By Simon Jessop)