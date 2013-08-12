LONDON Aug 12 British insurer Prudential said its operating profit soared 22 percent in the first-half of the year, as it benefited from its exposure to fast-growing Asian markets.

Prudential said operating profit came in at 1.415 billion pounds ($2.2 billion) for the six months to end-June, in line with a forecast by Barclays analysts of 1.4 billion pounds.

Prudential, founded 165 years ago in London, has avoided the economic turbulence afflicting its European competitors thanks to a strong focus on fast-growing Asia, the source of nearly half its sales.

The group said it would increase it interim dividend by 15.8 percent to 9.73 pence per share.