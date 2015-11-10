* New business profit rises 13 pct, Asia up 24 pct
* U.S. new business profit down, M&G sees outflows
* Falling sales in some Asian markets, shares drop
* Looking at internal, external candidates for UK boss
By Carolyn Cohn
LONDON, Nov 10 China's growing middle class
boosted Prudential's new business profit in the first
nine months, the British insurer said on Tuesday, though worries
about its performance elsewhere weighed on its shares.
Prudential has been focusing on Asia, where consumers have
been heavily under insured. The region contributes slightly
under a third of Prudential's operating profit and a 24 percent
rise in Asian new business profit in the first nine months came
despite huge swings in Chinese stock markets.
"In Asia, we continue to target the huge opportunity offered
by the growth of the middle class," Chief Executive Mike Wells
told reporters, adding that the size of China's middle class now
outstripped that of the United States.
Overall, new business profit rose 13 percent in the first
nine months of 2015 to 1.76 billion pounds ($2.7 billion),
slightly beating a consensus forecast compiled by the company.
But new business profit at Prudential's U.S. business,
Jackson, fell 4 percent and Wells said it was still looking at
"bolt-on" acquisitions in the United States.
M&G, Prudential's UK asset management business, had net
outflows of 2.7 billion pounds in the third quarter as retail
investors fretted about fixed income markets, Prudential said.
JP Morgan Cazenove analysts highlighted falling sales in
Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia, reiterating their neutral
rating on the stock.
Prudential's shares fell 1.81 percent to 1,521 pence by 1001
GMT, underperforming a 0.37 percent fall in the FTSE 100
index.
Wells said the company was looking at internal and external
candidates to replace UK and Europe Chief Executive Jackie Hunt.
She resigned last month, less than five months after Wells,
former boss of Prudential's U.S. business, became chief
executive.
New business profit for the UK rose 16 percent to 231
million pounds, helped by British pension reform which has
prompted interest in a greater variety of savings products.
($1 = 0.6622 pounds)
