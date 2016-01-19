* Solvency capital ratio 190 pct, above forecasts
* John Foley appointed UK head
* Strategy not dependent on any one model, CEO Wells says
* Solvency II won't affect dividend policy, CFO says
By Carolyn Cohn
LONDON, Jan 19 Insurer Prudential Plc
posted a slightly better than forecast capital level under
Europe's new Solvency II rules and named John Foley as permanent
head of its core UK business on Tuesday, boosting the shares
ahead of a meeting with analysts and investors in London.
Prudential has been a darling of investors but worries about
Asian markets, where it is aiming to expand, have hit its share
price in recent months.
Chief Executive Mike Wells said on Tuesday the firm was
"continuing to make good progress" towards its Asia-focused 2017
financial objectives.
"We have an operating model that's not dependent on any one
market, any one product, any one element of macro-economics,
interest rates, equity performance, volatility," Wells said at
the firm's investor day presentation in London.
The company also said it had appointed John Foley as chief
executive of Prudential UK & Europe and as an executive
director. Foley was appointed interim chief executive of the
unit in October, replacing Jackie Hunt.
Hunt resigned a few months after Mike Wells took over as
group chief executive from Tidjane Thiam, who left to run Credit
Suisse.
Prudential is the first British insurer to report its
capital levels under the Solvency II rules for EU insurers which
took effect this month.
Prudential's solvency capital ratio was 190 percent of the
minimum requirement at end-June, 2015 before allowing for the
2015 interim dividend, it said. Analysts had expected a ratio of
at least 180 percent.
A ratio of 100 percent or more shows insurers have
sufficient capital to cover underwriting, investment and
operational risks.
"The estimated ... capital level of 190 percent will be
taken positively and remove any concerns on capital," Barclays
analysts said in a note to clients.
Solvency II would not affect the way Prudential calculates
its dividend, Chief Financial Officer Nic Nicandrou told the
investors and analysts.
However, he also said the high capital costs of UK annuities
meant Prudential was likely to reduce its volume of business in
bulk annuities - taking on the risk of company defined benefit,
or final salary, pension schemes.
Prudential's shares were up 3.4 percent at 1,392 at 1053
GMT, when the FTSE 100 index was up 1.78 percent.
Prudential's solvency ratio is lower than that of European
insurers Allianz and AXA, which have
reported ratios of 200 percent or more.
However, insurers say ratios are likely to be more volatile
under the new rules.
Regulators are also concerned that investors will use the
ratios as buy or sell signals for insurers across Europe.
The Bank of England said in an open letter last week that
"great care is required when attempting to draw comparisons on
relative capital levels".
($1 = 0.7019 pounds)
