HONG KONG, Sept 26 A unit of British insurer
Prudential Plc plans to raise up to $122 million by
selling its remaining stake in Taiwan's E.Sun Financial Holding
Co Ltd, a source with direct knowledge of the plans
said on Thursday.
Prudential, through PCA Life Assurance, is offering 187.3
million shares of E.Sun in a range of T$19.05 to T$19.20 per
share, added the source, who was not authorized to speak
publicly on the matter. The price range is equivalent to a
discount of up to 3.8 percent to Thursday's closing price of
T$19.80.
Citigroup was hired as sole bookrunner on the sale.
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Matt Driskill)