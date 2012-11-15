Nov 15 Prudential Financial Inc on
Wednesday sold $1.5 billion junior subordinated notes, said IFR,
a Thomson Reuters service.
Barclays Capital, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan,
Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.
BORROWER: PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL
AMT $1.5 BLN COUPON 5.625 PCT* MATURITY 06/15/2043
TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.994 FIRST PAY 06/15/2013
MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 5.625 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/19/2012
S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
*The notes are fixed until, but not including June 15, 2023,
they then float at 3-MO-LIBOR +392 BPS.