Nov 28 Prudential Financial Inc on
Tuesday sold $500 million of junior subordinated notes, said
IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $250 million.
Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, UBS and Wells
Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: Prudential Financial
AMT $500 MLN COUPON 5.75 PCT MATURITY 12/15/2052
TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 03/15/2013
MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 12/04/2012
S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY
FITCH N/A NON-CALLABLE N/A