LONDON, July 18 Private equity firm Bain Capital
has agreed to buy a majority stake in British government-owned
Plasma Resources UK (PRUK) for around 200 million pounds
($303.46 million), a source close to the deal said on Thursday.
The government has been seeking a private-sector partner to
fund much-needed modernisation in PRUK, the Department of
Health's blood plasma supplier. Bain is planning a 50 million
pound capital investment in the business, the source said.
The sale would add to the growing list of privatisations in
Britain including a planned listing of a majority stake in the
Royal Mail postal service on the stock market.
Lazard advised on the sale process which has seen Bain agree
to buy an 80 percent stake in the company funded with equity and
without third party bank debt, while the government will retain
20 percent, the source said.
Bain declined to comment and the Department of Health was
not immediately available to comment.
The British government said in January it would sell the
majority or all of its shares in PRUK. It had previously said a
sale to the private sector was in "the best interests of the
company, the taxpayer and patients", citing an independent
review.
Bain fought off competition for PRUK which attracted
interest from a number of potential buyers including South
Korean drugmaker Green Cross Corp and German blood
plasma specialist Biotest.
The majority buyout would further bolster Bain's presence in
the healthcare sector. It is part of a consortium that bought
hospital operator HCA in 2006 in a $21 billion deal. HCA is a
big buyer of plasma-derived products.
Bain also owns Quintiles, a biopharmaceutical services
provider, as well as pharmaceutical company Warner Chilcott.
PRUK's unit, Bio Products Laboratory Ltd, makes plasma
products from blood given by donors at 32 centres in the United
States operated by DCI Biologicals Inc. It does not draw on
domestic donors due to concerns over the risk of transmitting
variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (vCJD) in Britain. The
business had annual sales of about 123 million pounds in 2011.
Plasma products are used to treat blood coagulation
disorders, autoimmune diseases and immune deficiencies.
($1 = 0.6591 British pounds)
