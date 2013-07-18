By Claire Ruckin
LONDON, July 18 Private equity firm Bain Capital
said on Thursday it had agreed to buy a majority stake in
British government-owned Plasma Resources UK (PRUK) for 230
million pounds ($348.98 million).
The government has been seeking a private-sector partner to
fund much-needed modernisation in PRUK, the Department of
Health's blood plasma supplier.
Bain said it was planning to put more than 50 million pounds
of capital investment in the business. The money will be used to
increase PRUK's production capacity, refurbish facilities,
develop new products and expand the company's international
reach, it said in a statement.
The sale would add to the growing list of privatisations in
Britain including a planned listing of a majority stake in the
Royal Mail postal service on the stock market.
Lazard advised on the sale process which has seen Bain agree
to buy an 80 percent stake in the company funded with equity and
without third party bank debt, while the government will retain
20 percent, the announcement said.
The government said in January it would sell the majority or
all of its shares in PRUK. It had previously said a sale to the
private sector was in "the best interests of the company, the
taxpayer and patients", citing an independent review.
Bain fought off competition for PRUK, which attracted
interest from a number of potential buyers including South
Korean drugmaker Green Cross Corp and German blood
plasma specialist Biotest.
The majority buyout would further bolster Bain's presence in
the healthcare sector. It is part of a consortium that bought
hospital operator HCA in 2006 in a $21 billion deal. HCA is a
big buyer of plasma-derived products.
Bain also owns Quintiles, a biopharmaceutical services
provider, as well as pharmaceutical company Warner Chilcott.
PRUK's unit, Bio Products Laboratory Ltd, makes plasma
products from blood given by donors at 32 centres in the United
States operated by DCI Biologicals Inc. It does not draw on
domestic donors due to concerns over the risk of transmitting
variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (vCJD) in Britain. The
business had annual sales of about 123 million pounds in 2011.
Plasma products are used to treat blood coagulation
disorders, autoimmune diseases and immune deficiencies.