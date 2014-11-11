BANGKOK Nov 11 Thailand's second largest property developer Pruksa Real Estate PCL said on Tuesday it expects nationwide residential property sales to fall 10 percent this year from a year ago as months of domestic political unrest curbed demand.

The developer has postponed some projects due to be launched this year, and reduced the number of new launches to 62 from the 73 it had earlier announced, Chief Executive Thongma Vijitpongpun told reporters.

The company, however, is on track to achieve its revenue target of 42 billion baht ($1.28 billion) this year, and plans to launch 10 new projects in the fourth quarter worth a combined 9.6 billion baht, it said in a statement. ($1 = 32.8100 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Miral Fahmy)