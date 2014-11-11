* Expects overall property sector sales to rise 10 pct in 2015

* Plans to launch 80 new projects next year to tap demand (Adds comments on 2015 outlook)

By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn

BANGKOK, Nov 11 Thailand's second-largest property developer Pruksa Real Estate PCL said it expects net profit to rise to a record in 2015 as sentiment towards the country's residential property sector recovers.

The sector will grow about 10 percent in sales next year, Chief Executive Thongma Vijitpongpun said on Tuesday.

The Thai property market has slowed this year as months of domestic political unrest curbed demand. Pruksa has cut new launches this year to 62 from 73 announced earlier, Thongma told reporters in Bangkok.

The company's overall sales are expected to fall 10 percent this year, compared with the sector's average annual growth rate of about 5-7 percent, Thongma said.

But sentiment is improving on expectations the military government's infrastructure spending and an recovering private sector would boost the economy.

Demand, which has showed signs of recovery in the third quarter, is expected to rise further next year, Vice Chairman Lersak Chuladesa told reporters.

The company is on track to meet its revenue target of 42 billion baht ($1.28 billion) this year. It plans to launch 10 projects in the fourth quarter worth 9.6 billion baht in total.

Pruksa, which aims to launch 80 new projects in 2015, outperformed the overall sector this year due to revenue from several existing projects launched earlier and better margins after the company shortened construction periods.

The real estate firm is expected to post a record profit of 6.4 billion baht for 2014, according to a ThomsonReuters SmartEstimate. It is expected to report a 7.2 billion baht net profit for 2015.

Lersak said the company aims to tap strong demand in the high-end segment and launch more housing projects in major cities in the provinces.

Pruksa primarily builds houses in Bangkok and the capital's surrounding provinces. It is the market leader in the low-priced segment where the average price is 2.2 million baht per property.

Low-priced properties account for 63 percent of Pruksa's sales, while the mid-priced segment account for 27 percent and the high end 10 percent, Lersak said. ($1 = 32.8100 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Ryan Woo)