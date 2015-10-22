BANGKOK Oct 22 Pruksa Real Estate Pcl,
Thailand's second-largest property developer, said on Thursday
it expected to exceed 2015 revenue target of 47 billion baht
($1.32 billion), helped by the government's recently announced
stimulus measures.
Pruksa expects to report fourth-quarter revenue of 16
billion baht, driven by the government's measures which will
help stimulate housing demand, Vice Chairman Lersak Chuladesa
told Reuters.
The property market is expected to grow 15 percent this year
as the company has seen a decline in banks' loan rejection
rates, Lersak said.
($1 = 35.6000 baht)
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; Editing by Anand Basu)