BANGKOK Aug 8 Pruksa Real Estate Pcl

* Q2 net profit 1.87 billion baht ($58.20 million)versus 1.41 billion baht a year earlier

* Q2 revenue up 19.4 percent to 10.8 billion baht due mainly to increase in real estate sales on the back of a recovery in the residential market Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.1300 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong. Editing by Jane Merriman)