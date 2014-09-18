BANGKOK, Sept 18 Pruksa Real Estate PCL,
Thailand's second-largest property developer by market value, on
Thursday said it expects record net profit this year thanks
primarily to a recovery in housing demand spurred by a
stabilising political climate.
Profit last year reached a record 5.8 billion baht ($180
million).
Pre-sales - or potential income from properties customers
have committed to buy - are likely to exceed Pruksa's full-year
target of 43 billion baht ($1.33 billion) after the amount hit a
monthly record in August, Vice Chairman Lersak Chuladesa told
Reuters in an interview without providing figures.
Pruksa, like bigger peer Land and Houses PCL, has
been benefiting from a recovery in demand since a military coup
d'etat in May ended months of political unrest.
Pruksa shares closed 1.5 percent higher on Thursday compared
with a 0.9 percent rise in the broader index.
($1 = 32.2600 Thai Baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Christopher
Cushing)