* Pre-sales to exceed target after hitting record in August
* Sector seen down 10 pct this year, recovery in 2015
(Adds quotes on industry outlook, details)
By Khettiya Jittapong and Saranya Suksomkij
BANGKOK, Sept 18 Pruksa Real Estate PCL,
Thailand's second-largest property developer by market value, on
Thursday said it expects record net profit this year thanks
primarily to a recovery in housing demand spurred by a
stabilising political climate.
Pruksa, like bigger peer Land and Houses PCL, has
been benefiting from a recovery in demand since a military coup
d'etat in May ended months of political unrest. Anti-government
protests from late last year had hurt consumer confidence and
economic activity, prompting developers to delay new projects.
Pre-sales - or potential income from properties customers
have committed to buy - are likely to exceed Pruksa's full-year
target of 43 billion baht ($1.3 billion) after the amount hit a
monthly record in August, Vice Chairman Lersak Chuladesa told
Reuters in an interview, without providing figures.
"We got a record pre-sales in August, which showed real
demand in the housing market. This uptrend should continue for
the last four months of this year," he said, adding the
country's low interest rate would encourage demand for mortgage
loans.
The company's pre-sales dropped in the first quarter but
picked up in May, helping Pruksa end the first half with a 35
percent rise in net profit to 2.94 billion baht. Profit last
year reached a record 5.8 billion baht.
With consumer confidence improving for the fourth straight
month in August, Pruksa raised the number of projects it aimed
to launch this year to 73 from 48. In the first half, the
company began 38 projects, Lersak said.
With the increased number of projects, Pruksa is aiming for
revenue of 42 billion baht this year. That compares with 20
analysts' average forecast of 41 billion baht, according to
Starmine SmartEstimate, which gives increased weighting to
forecasts from the more accurate analysts.
Analysts expect net profit of 6.25 billion baht.
For now, Pruksa primarily builds housing in Bangkok and the
capital's surrounding provinces. It is market leader in the
low-priced sector where the average price is 2.2 million baht
per property.
The Thai property market accounts for about 5-6 percent of
gross domestic product. The market's pre-sales are likely to
contract 10 percent to 590 billion baht this year because of the
unrest, Lersak said.
The market is likely to recover and grow 12 percent next
year as the military-led government plans to launch
infrastructure projects over the next eight years, which will
stimulate housing demand in the provinces, he said.
Pruksa aimed to tap housing markets in the provinces, while
the formation of Southeast Asia's single market in late 2015
will boost demand for housing products, he added.
Given difficulties in doing business overseas, the company
has scraped plans to launch housing projects in Vietnam and
Indonesia, but maintained its investment in India, Lersak said.
As part of cost control measures, the company has shortened
construction times, reducing its book-to-transfer period to 98
days from 146 days last year, he said.
Pruksa shares closed 1.5 percent higher on Thursday compared
with a 0.9 percent rise in the broader index.
($1 = 32.2900 Thai baht)
(Additional reporting by Shilpa Murthy in Bangalore; Editing by
Mark Potter)