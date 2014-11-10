BANGKOK Nov 10 Pruksa Real Estate PCL,
Thailand's second-largest property developer by market value,
posted a 35-percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Monday
helped by higher sales of townhouses and condominiums and
improved gross margins.
Net profit was 1.84 billion baht ($56.15 million) for the
July-September period, slightly lower than the 1.94 billion baht
forecast by three analysts polled by Reuters.
Revenue from real estate sales rose 18.6 percent from a year
earlier to 11.6 billion baht due to a recovery in the
residential market, the company said in a statement.
Vice Chairman Lersak Chuladesa told Reuters in September
that he expected a record high net profit this year due
primarily to a recovery in housing demand spurred by a
stabilising political climate.
($1 = 32.7700 Thai baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; editing by Jason Neely)