MILAN, April 2 Italian cable maker Prysmian said on Wednesday it would appeal against a decision by European authorities to fine the group 105 million euros ($145 million) for breaking competition rules.

"Prysmian believes that the decision is based on a superficial and erroneous analysis of the relevant facts and, therefore, considers the decision unlawful," it said in a statement.

Prysmian had set aside roughly 200 million euros in 2011 against risks stemming from antitrust investigations launched by the EU Commission and U.S., Canadian and Australian authorities.

