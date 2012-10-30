ROME Oct 30 Italy's Prysmian, the world's largest cable maker, won a 400 million euro ($519.12 million) contract to supply part of a submarine power link between Italy and Montenegro, the company said on Tuesday.

Prysmian will supply and install some 415 kilometres of high voltage direct current undersea cable and carry out specialist engineering work in both Italy and Montenegro, the group said in a statement.

It will also supply and install the marine electrodes to allow emergency operation of the system, the statement said.

($1 = 0.7705 euros)

(Reporting By Philip Pullella)