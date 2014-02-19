MILAN Feb 19 Italy's Prysmian, the world's biggest maker of power and telecommunications cables, said on Wednesday it had sealed a 100 million euro ($137 million) credit deal with investment bank Mediobanca.

The facility has a five-year maturity and will be used to refinance existing debt and working capital requirements, Prysmian said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7271 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Danilo Masoni)