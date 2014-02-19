BRIEF-Pokfulam Development Co says amended and supplemented agreement terminated
* Termination of discloseable Transaction Disposal Of Interest In A Joint Venture
MILAN Feb 19 Italy's Prysmian, the world's biggest maker of power and telecommunications cables, said on Wednesday it had sealed a 100 million euro ($137 million) credit deal with investment bank Mediobanca.
The facility has a five-year maturity and will be used to refinance existing debt and working capital requirements, Prysmian said in a statement.
($1 = 0.7271 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Danilo Masoni)
April 17 Bank of Montreal is bundling nearly C$2 billion ($1.50 billion) of prime Canadian mortgages into securities, said Moody's in a pre-sale report on Monday.