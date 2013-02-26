BRIEF-Shenzhen Investment enters into Investment Agreement
* Entered into investment agreement with Kailong Real Estate and Hengda Real Estate
(Adds currency to headline)
MILAN Feb 26 Italian cable company Prysmian has won a contract worth more than 350 million euros ($462.5 million) to link offshore windfarms in the North Sea to mainland Germany, it said on Tuesday.
Completion of the installation is scheduled for December 2016. Prysmian said the cables would follow a 78 km land route and a further 83 km under the sea and that the contract had been awarded by Alstom Grid.
($1 = 0.7567 euros) (Writing by Keith Weir, 44 20 7542 8022)
* Entered into investment agreement with Kailong Real Estate and Hengda Real Estate
NEW YORK, May 31 Puerto Rico's government will pay about $2 billion a year to ensure continued payouts to beneficiaries of the U.S. territory's impoverished pensions, Governor Ricardo Rossello said on Wednesday.