(Re-files with modified headline)
By Stephen Jewkes
MILAN, Oct 24 Italy's Prysmian, the
world's biggest maker of power and telecommunications cables,
said on Thursday it was sticking to its full-year profit
forecast, despite French rival Nexans cutting its own
targets earlier this month.
"I can confirm to you the guidance we gave to the market
with first-half results," Prysmian's chief executive Valerio
Battista said on the sidelines of a conference.
Prysmian is aiming for adjusted earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of between 600
million and 650 million euros ($896 million) in 2013.
On Oct. 15 Nexans cut its own full-year EBITDA forecast
range to 285-305 million euros after sales fell 2.9 percent in
the first nine months of the year.
A lack of growth, overcapacity and fierce competition in the
European market were some of the reasons Nexans gave for the
revision, which accompanied an announcement on job cuts and a
capital raising.
However, Battista did say the strong euro would have a
negative effect on Prysmian's results of between 15 and 20
million euros, noting its full-year EBITDA would likely be
towards the middle of the target range given.
"We had hoped to be better off but with the forex variant
that won't be possible," he said.
Analysts have said reduced spending by utilities and telecom
groups is impacting margins in the cable industry.
Prysmian overtook Nexans to become world leader in 2011 when
it bought rival Draka for 1.3 billion euros - a move that raised
the group's exposure to emerging markets in China, the Middle
east, Brazil and India.
Asked if the company was interested in buying other rivals
in a fragmented industry, Battista said he was always on the
look out.
"There are always dossiers on table," he said.
($1=0.7256 euros)
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)