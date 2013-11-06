MILAN Nov 6 Italy's Prysmian, the
world's largest cable maker, expects to report full-year core
earnings at the lower end of its guidance due to currency
effects of 20 million euros ($27 million), Chief Executive
Valerio Battista said on Wednesday.
Prysmian, which manufactures cables for the
telecommunications and power industries, had earlier forecast
2013 adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) of between 600-650 million euros.
"We were expecting to be around the middle of the range,"
Battista said during a conference call with analysts.
"With a 20 million euro (currency) effect... we will most
probably be slightly lower than the central point, in the middle
of 600-625 (million euros), unless the exchange rate changes
significantly."
($1 = 0.7392 euros)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Danilo Masoni)