MILAN May 10 Italy's Prysmian, the world's largest cable maker, posted a larger than expected 9.1 percent rise in quarterly net profit and said the integration with Draka was on schedule.

First-quarter adjusted net profit rose to 45 million euros ($58 million), topping a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S net profit consensus estimate of 38 million euros, as increased exposure to higher margin submarine and energy cables helped more than offset flat sales.

The company guided to 2012 EBITDA, or core earnings, rising to 600-650 million euros. This compares with a consensus estimate of 617 million euros.

Shares in Prysmian were up 1.6 percent at 0242 GMT, slightly underperforming the Milan blue chip index.

Prysmian overtook French peer Nexans to become the world's largest player last year when it acquired Draka. ($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)