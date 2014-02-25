MILAN Feb 25 Prysmian, the world's
largest cables maker, said on Tuesday adjusted net profit fell
4.3 percent last year due to negative effects from exchange
rates which it expects to continue also this year.
In a statement, the company said full-year adjusted net
profit was 268 million euros, above an analyst consensus of 246
million euros provided by the company.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization, or EBITDA, fell 5.5 percent to an adjusted 612
million euros, in line with analyst consensus.
Shares in Prysmian extended losses after the results and
fell 2.9 percent by 1540 GMT.
The company said it expected a negative impact also in 2014
from exchange rate effects which took 23 million euros off last
year's adjusted EBITDA.
Prysmian said it would pay a dividend of 0.42 euros per
share for 2013, the same as in 2012.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)