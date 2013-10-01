MILAN Oct 1 Italy's Prysmian, the world's largest cable maker, said on Tuesday it had signed contracts worth $260 million with Brazilian oil company Petrobras.

Under the agreement, Prysmian has agreed to supply the Brazilian company with 360 km of so-called umbilical cables.

Petrobras has also extended to 2016 an existing agreement with Prysmian to supply flexible pipes, worth $95 million. (Reporting By Isla Binnie, editing by Danilo Masoni)