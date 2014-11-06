MILAN Nov 6 Italy's Prysmian on Thursday reported a 20 percent fall in nine-month earnings and confirmed full-year core profit would probably come in at the lower end of guidance as difficulties at a British project continue to weigh.

The group, which manufactures cables used in the energy and telecoms industries, said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for January-September fell to 355 million euros, in line with analysts' consensus of 352 million euros provided by the firm.

Prysmian, which became the world's biggest cable maker after it merged with Draka in 2011, confirmed its adjusted EBITDA would be at the lower end of a 506 million to 556 million euro range.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini)