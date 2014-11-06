(Recasts to adds CEO comments, background)
By Francesca Landini and Massimo Gaia
MILAN Nov 6 Italy's Prysmian, the
world's biggest cable maker, reported a 20 percent fall in
nine-month earnings on Thursday but confirmed full-year guidance
for its core profit.
The company said economic conditions remained difficult as
recovery in Europe was stumbling and some Latin American
countries were also experiencing a slowdown. At the same time
tensions in the Middle East were denting business by making it
difficult to complete some orders.
Prysmian said that to cope with these difficulties it
planned to close two of its European plants by year-end, with
three more expected to end activities in 2015.
"Many small plants are not efficient from a fixed costs
point of view," CEO Valerio Battista said during a conference
call with analysts.
Battista also said the company would move to a regional
supply chain structure to compete better with rivals producing
in lower-cost countries.
Prysmian, which became the sector leader in 2011 after
taking over rival Draka, currently operates in 50 countries at
91 plants.
VERY LOW END
On the financial side, Battista said full-year adjusted
EBITDA would come "at the very low end" of a 506 million to 556
million euro ($690 million) range.
Last May the business was severely hit by technical problems
at the Western Link project to install high-voltage cables
between Scotland and England.
The company cut its estimates for 2014 core earnings in
August and investors had feared another cut might be announced
on Thursday.
"No news, good news," said Alberto Checchinato, analyst at
brokerage house Fidentiis commenting on results. Shares in
Prysmian closed up 3.6 percent.
The group, which manufactures cables used in the energy and
telecoms industries, said adjusted earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for
January-September fell to 355 million euros.
This was in line with analysts' consensus of 352 million
euros provided by the firm.
Sales were almost stable at 5.014 billion euros in the first
nine months and were expected to rise around 2 percent
like-for-like in the whole of 2014.
(1 US dollar = 0.8074 euro)
