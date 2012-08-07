MILAN Aug 7 Italy's Prysmian, the
world's largest cable maker, posted a 7.4 percent rise in
first-half core earnings, helped by its telecom and industrial
businesses As well as lower costs from the merger with Draka.
Adjusted core earnings - or EBITDA - were 308 million euros
($382 million) in the period, topping estimates from analysts at
Banca IMI and Akros.
Revenues were unchanged at 3.916 billion euros, as growth in
the Americas offset decline in Europe.
Looking ahead, Chief Executive Valerio Battista said he
expected 2012 core earnings of 625-650 million euros, against a
previous guidance of 600-650 million euros.
Shares in Prysmian were up 1.2 percent at 0203 GMT,
underperforming the Milan blue chip index.
Prysmian overtook French peer Nexans to become the
world's largest player last year when it acquired Draka.
($1 = 0.8056 euros)
(Reporting By Danilo Masoni)