MILAN Nov 8 Italy's Prysmian, the
world's largest cable maker, said on Thursday it expected core
earnings to likely achieve the higher end of its guidance range
in 2012, after nine-month core earnings were boosted by
synergies with its Draka cables unit.
In a statement Prysmian said adjusted earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 468
million euros, up 9.8 percent, just topping a Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S estimate of 465 million euros.
Revenue was 5.93 billion euros, down 0.5 percent from the
5.99 billion euros posted during the same period last year.
The group, which overtook French peer Nexans to
become the world's largest player last year when it acquired
Draka, confirmed its guidance for the year.
The group said it expected an adjusted EBITDA of 600-650
million euros with the upper end of the range more likely.
