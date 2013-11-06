MILAN Nov 6 Italy's Prysmian, the
world's largest cable maker, on Wednesday reported a 5.2 percent
fall in nine-month earnings, but said sales and profitability
were recovering in the third quarter and confirmed its target
for the full year.
The group, which manufactures cables used in the energy and
telecoms industries, said adjusted earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the nine months
ended September fell to 444 million euros ($598 million). Sales
fell 7.5 percent to 5.488 billion euros.
Prysmian, which operates in 50 countries at 91 plants,
confirmed its guidance for the full year, saying it expected to
report an adjusted EBITDA of between 600-650 million euros.
($1 = 0.7421 euros)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Isla Binnie)