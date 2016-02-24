MILAN Feb 24 Italy's Prysmian, the
world's largest cable maker, said on Wednesday 2015 core
earnings rose 23 percent year-on-year to fall just shy of
consensus, boosted by power cable sales.
The group said adjusted earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was 623 million euros
($687 million), slightly below the 631 million euros level
expected by analysts.
This was at the upper end of a 590-640 million euro range
Prysmian gave in March as guidance.
The group, which manufactures power and telecom cables, said
in a statement its net debt was 750 million euros at end
December, down from 802 million euros at end 2014, but higher
than analyst expectations.
($1 = 0.9073 euros)
(Reporting by Francesca Landini and Massimo Gaia)