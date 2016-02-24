MILAN Feb 24 Italy's Prysmian, the world's largest cable maker, said on Wednesday 2015 core earnings rose 23 percent year-on-year to fall just shy of consensus, boosted by power cable sales.

The group said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was 623 million euros ($687 million), slightly below the 631 million euros level expected by analysts.

This was at the upper end of a 590-640 million euro range Prysmian gave in March as guidance.

The group, which manufactures power and telecom cables, said in a statement its net debt was 750 million euros at end December, down from 802 million euros at end 2014, but higher than analyst expectations. ($1 = 0.9073 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Massimo Gaia)